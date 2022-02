WAUKESHA — Two white-tailed deer in Waukesha County have tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. The farm that they were raised in is under quarantine.

CWD is a neurological disease caused by an infection. It can be contagious which is why the 9-acre farm is being quarantined. Farm-raised deer are generally used for their antlers, venison, pelts, and more.

CWD is normally tested in animals after they have already died.

