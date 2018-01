A 60-year-old woman driving the wrong way on a Dodge County road died and killed another on New Year's Eve.

Curtis Wolter of Hustisford died on the scene after his pickup truck was hit head-on by Gloria Batzler of Watertown in an SUV.

Batzler was driving east in the west lane of County Highway R Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Batzler hit 62-year-old Wolter's car just east of County Highway EM around 5:37 p.m. Sunday. After the initial crash, another car driving behind Wolter hit both vehicles. The driver and two passengers of that vehicle received non-life threatening injuries.

Both Batzler and Wolter were pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

County Highway R was closed for some time after the crash, but reopened later Sunday night.