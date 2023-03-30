Two dead after gas station shooting near 37th and Villard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead after a shooting at a gas station near 37th and Villard in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police responded to the area for a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the victims were found unresponsive in a car.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 News they were called to the scene for one male and one female.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip