Two civilians injured after Brookfield house fire

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Two civilians were taken to the hospital for evaluations following a house fire in Brookfield Saturday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to Woodland Place for reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found that all the occupants and a dog had gotten out of the home before their arrival.

The Brookfield Fire Department said the rear of the single-family, tri-level home was well involved in the fire. There was heavy smoke and fire on the second floor, with extension in the attic.

Firefighters got the fire under control by about 6 a.m.

The fire department said two civilians were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for evaluation. However, the type of injuries they had was not shared.

The occupants of the home are now being assisted by the American Red Cross, and the fire is under investigation.

Brookfield Fire did not say what started the fire or how much damage there was.

