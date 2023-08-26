Two charged after man dies in Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A father of six died while in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. This month, the Waukesha District Attorney has charged two in connection to this death.

Sachet Glenn wipes away the tears as she describes the love of her life - her husband, Randy Glenn.

" He had a great big heart. Randy will give you, his life."

On the morning of January 16, 2023, he dropped off the kids like normal but by dinner time Sachet began to worry when her calls to his cell phone went unanswered.

"Randy is a great father. And he always made sure our kids got to school every day. That's how I knew something wasn't right. And again, I didn't get no phone call or anything," recalls Sachet Glenn. "And I'm like I know my husband well."

She and his mother would learn the next day that Randy had died while in custody at the Waukesha County Jail.

"That was the worst!" said mother, Khiem Wright, "I've never heard those words before my life."

Recently the Waukesha District Attorney filed criminal charges against a lieutenant with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and a contracted nurse responsible for medical care at the facility.

The criminal complaint says Glenn was pulled over for a traffic stop and arrested for a probation violation.

The complaint reads an intake officer noticed Randy had ingested what looked like a plastic baggy with drugs.

The complaint goes on to say "Nurse Deborah Link admitted that victim A's sweating was a little bothersome and she was on the fence about sending 'him out.'"

The investigation shows LT. Johanna Grace, who was in charge of the jail at the time Glenn was processed was notified of the medical concern but at the end of her "shift log, she does not note any use of force incidents or the possible ingestion." - though she was aware.

Mark Thomsen, the family's attorney describes the video inside the jail as disturbing.

"I have seen the video that the detectives prepared, as has the family, and you watch Randy Glen die. I mean, it's just it's profound. And at five o'clock virtually they knew that he should go to the hospital at seven o'clock at the latest."

Sachet is doing all she can to be strong for their six kids as the wheels of justice start to turn.

