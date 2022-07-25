Two cases of monkeypox confirmed in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Health Department confirms two cases of monkeypox in Appleton residents.

“The Appleton Health Department is monitoring this situation closely with local, state and federal partners,” said Appleton Health Officer Dr. Charles Sepers. “The most important thing for the public to know is that there is a low risk for community transmission. Intimate partner-to-partner contact with someone that has visible symptoms remains the most common form of transmission.”

As of July 22, there are a reported 2,323 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States and eight confirmed cases in Wisconsin.

The risk of widespread transmission of monkeypox to the public is low, as it does not spread easily from person to person. The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact and contact with items that have been contaminated with the fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox.

Most people with monkeypox recover in two to four weeks without needing treatment. However, vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.

For more information about monkeypox visit dhs.wisconsin.gov.