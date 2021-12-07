Watch
Two bobcats caught on camera on the prowl in Lincoln County

Bobcats spotted in Lincoln County
Posted at 6:10 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 07:10:36-05

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted a picture of a two bobcats on the prowl in Lincoln County over the weekend.

"Bobcats are crafty hunters, and with small prey, they will wait motionless and then pounce," the DNR said. "Bobcats hunt small mammals, like eastern cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hares, as well as birds and even reptiles."

The DNR is promoting its Snapshot Wisconsin project. It monitors wildlife year-round with a network of trail cameras around the state. Learn more by clicking here.

There is not currently a population estimate for bobcats in Wisconsin, but in a post on Facebook the DNR says the animal is "doing well statewide."

