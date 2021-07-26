Two arrested in connection to triple shooting near W. Ruby and N. 41st Street

Two suspects are in custody after a triple shooting that happened Sunday evening near W. Ruby Avenue and N. 41st Street, Milwaukee police say.

According to police, a 25-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman were all shot and were being treated for their injuries.

Police say the shooting was the result of a prior argument and physical fight.

A 45-year-old man and 31-year-old man were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip