Two arrested in Brookfield following police chase involving stolen vehicle

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police said two suspects have been arrested following a police pursuit Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Mayfair Road and Burleigh. Police say officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle when it fled.

Officers chased the vehicle and when the pursuit ended, three occupants ran off on foot. Two of the suspects were taken into custody, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Milwaukee.

Brookfield police said they recovered controlled substances and at least two unlawfully possessed firearms.

Charges are now being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney. Possible charges include resisting/obstructing law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of marijuana, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip