Two arrested for vandalizing headstones in Racine

RACINE — The Racine Police Department said two people have been arrested for vandalizing headstones at a Racine cemetery.

Kaitlyn B. Armstrong, 20, and Brandon S. Pfiefer, 20, have both been arrested and charged with criminal damage to religious property - party to a crime.

Police say on July 31, 2021, they damaged several headstones and grave sites at Mound Cemetery, 1144 West Blvd. At the time of the incident, investigators collected fingerprints from the affected sites but found no matches.

However, in late 2021 Armstrong was cited and his fingerprints were taken, connecting him to the July crime. Officials said this and some other investigative leads led police to both him and Pfiefer.

Racine police are still interested in any additional information about the crime. If you know anything, call the Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

