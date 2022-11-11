Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two arrested after leading New Berlin Police on a chase, vehicle catches fire following crash

The police department said it believes alcohol was a factor in the crash
Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 9:08 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 10:08:26-05

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The New Berlin Police Department said two suspects are in custody after they led police on a pursuit and crashed early Friday morning.

The incident began near W. Small Road and College Avenue. Police chased the vehicle onto I-43 northbound from Racine Ave.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed on the I-43 off-ramp to Moorland Road. Two suspects fled from the vehicle and were later taken into custody.

Police said following the crash, the vehicle caught fire and had to be extinguished by the New Berlin Fire Department.

Both of the suspects have been taken to the Waukesha County Jail. New Berlin police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Artboard 4.png

Watch the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day