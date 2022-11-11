Two arrested after leading New Berlin Police on a chase, vehicle catches fire following crash

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The New Berlin Police Department said two suspects are in custody after they led police on a pursuit and crashed early Friday morning.

The incident began near W. Small Road and College Avenue. Police chased the vehicle onto I-43 northbound from Racine Ave.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed on the I-43 off-ramp to Moorland Road. Two suspects fled from the vehicle and were later taken into custody.

Police said following the crash, the vehicle caught fire and had to be extinguished by the New Berlin Fire Department.

Both of the suspects have been taken to the Waukesha County Jail. New Berlin police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

