TV veteran Stephanie Brown joining TMJ4 as specialty reporter for 4 p.m. newscast

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that veteran broadcast journalist Stephanie Brown is joining the team as a new specialty reporter for the 4 p.m. broadcast TMJ4 News at 4.

You’ll recognize Brown from her time on The Morning Blend. Since 2014, she’s served as a reporter and fill-in host for the Blend. Prior to that, Brown worked at CBS58 as a reporter/anchor. In addition to her TV career, Stephanie also owns her own talent agency and is an adjunct teacher at Mount Mary University.

"I'm extremely excited to be able to connect closely with the community, businesses and organizations that make up the fabric of our area," said Brown. "My goal is to present stories and conversations with a positive intention. This, with the hope of creating stronger connections and a sense of belonging for everyone in and around southeastern Wisconsin."

"Stephanie has a passion for storytelling that was apparent from the first moment we began discussing the possibility of her getting back into news," News Director Tim Vetscher said. "Along with Andrea Williams, Stephanie will bring an elevated level of reporting to TMJ4 News at 4:00."

"After years on the news side, in this market, and for the past several years as a correspondent and fill-in host on The Morning Blend I couldn't be more thrilled to have a platform that allows me the ability to highlight people and places doing positive things," Brown said.

"I love to laugh a lot and I've almost never met a stranger. Encouraging students and mentoring kids fills my soul. Listening and learning from seniors inspires me and learning new things will never get old. This new position will allow me the opportunity to live all of those things and more. I couldn't be more excited," Brown said.

Brown’s first day with TMJ4 is Oct. 3 and she will make her on-air debut the week of Oct. 10. TMJ4 News at 4:00 is co-anchored by Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim.

