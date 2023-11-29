'Turning tragedy into triumph'; Sherman Phoenix celebrates five years of growing small businesses

MILWAUKEE — The doors at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace opened five years ago.

In 2016, the Sherman Park Neighborhood endured several nights of civil unrest following a police shooting. Buildings burned and several businesses were destroyed. In the years that followed, the Sherman Phoenix was created.

"Rising out of the ashes ya know out of the ashes Phoenix rises. So to be able to turn tragedy into triumph and then continue to pour into and continue to be this community of care" Dr. Stacia Thompson, the Executive Director of Sherman Phoenix said.

For five years, the market has made an impact on many local small businesses.

"I had no clue it was going to impact my life like It did, really I didn't" Kamar Carter, owner of House of Vitali-Tea explained.

Carter grew his small business within the walls of the Sherman Phoenix. "I just had products on the shelf. And here I am now behind my own counter."

In August of this year, he opened his own space within the market.

"It's the support, it's the growth and it's at their own pace and meeting people where they are at,” said Executive Director Dr. Stacia Thompson.

Thompson says the mission has always been to provide opportunities and resources for minority-owned businesses.

“To put something here, that can uplift us and uplift everyone around this space ya know what I mean. It's great” Carter explained.

He said it gives hope to the community. "When little black kids come into this space and they see other people that look just like them, making a living for themselves and their families, that's everything.”

The vendors operating at Sherman Phoenix also give hope to one another.

“There’s people who have been in business for five years, there’s some who are just starting out. So being able to be in this space and kinda piggyback off each other ya know bounce questions and ideas off one another,” Jamila Riley, owner of J. Riley Studios, noted.

Riley’s handmade accessory studio has grown a lot in four years at the market. She enjoys watching other businesses grow and go out into the community.

“It’s kinda an incubator for small businesses right, so you’re here and you build up and build up until you outgrow this space” Riley explained.

In five years, 49 businesses have called this place home. Sherman Phoenix is hoping the next five years will impact even more businesses.

