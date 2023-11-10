Turkey Ticker Challenge: How you can help create holiday magic this November

Hunger Task Force is hoping you'll help create a little holiday magic.

They're issuing a challenge — the 'Turkey Ticker Challenge' — to help make sure families facing the greatest need this season can enjoy a turkey dinner.

As we count down toward Thanksgiving, the goal is that community donations will start to tick up.

Hunger Task Force is partnering with Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to help make sure everybody who wants a bird can get one this November.

"A lot of people think that you can't bring a frozen turkey to a food bank, you can!" said Sherrie Tussler, Chief Executive Officer of Hunger Task Force.

You can help by dropping off a turkey at the Hunger Task Force donation dock, or you can donate $15.

All month long, every turkey or $15 donation that makes its way to Hunger Task Force will be matched. That's where Zurn Elkay comes in.

"Our match to your dollars really just doubles and triples and quadruples all of the giving," explained Jennifer Clearwater, part of the communications team at Zurn Elkay.

Hunger Task Force says today twice as many people are visiting food pantries compared to a year ago.

"The smells and the sounds and the tastes of Thanksgiving are really important to each of us," added Tussler. "Half of the people, half of the 50,000 people that we serve every single month are children. And they shouldn't be in need. And we can make a difference for them at the holiday season by making sure that we create those lasting memories for them."

Hunger Task Force will be sharing an updated turkey tally on social media each Friday in November. If you want to drop off a frozen turkey you can stop by Hunger Task Force's donation dock Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5000 W. Electric Avenue, West Milwaukee 53219.

If you want to make a financial donation online, click here.

