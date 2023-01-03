Tug boat sinks 26 feet into Port of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The towing vessel 'Michigan' sank in the waters of the Port of Milwaukee in the Kinnickinnic River on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that around 11:30 a.m., the 112' tug and barge began taking on water at its mooring. The boat eventually sank 26 feet into the water.

US Coast Guard Michigan sinks in KK River.

The agency confirmed the vessel was "not actively polluting." The boat can hold a maximum of 40,000 gallons of oil and fuel. Crews deployed 100 feet of hard boom with absorption material to prevent any leaking.

Capt. Seth Parker, the commander of Sector Lake Michigan, said in the statement that the Coast Guard's focus is on the sinking's impact on the environment and "potential waterway impacts."

The owner of the boat is U.S. Venture. They have contracted a marine salvage company to remove the sunken vessel.

