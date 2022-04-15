Tucker Sparks, brother of Waukesha parade victim, throws first pitch at Brewers home opener

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers invited Tucker Sparks, the brother of Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jackson Sparks, to throw out the first ceremonial pitch at the Brewers' home opener on Thursday.

Milwaukee Brewers Tucker Sparks, 12, throws the first ceremonial pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers home opener game to his father Aaron Sparks on April 14, 2022.

The 12-year-old threw the ceremonial first pitch to his father, Aaron.

Tucker Sparks throws out first pitch at Brewers home opener

Eight-year-old Jackson was the youngest victim out of six people who were killed when a man sped his car into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade in November.

Tucker was also injured during the parade. According to a GoFundMe created for the Sparks family, Tucker sustained road rash and a fractured skull.

Jackson was a part of the Waukesha Blazers Baseball Club.

"Our sweet little boy is now under the care of Jesus," Jackson's obituary says. "Jackson loved baseball and played for the Waukesha Blazers. When not playing baseball, or slam-dunking basketballs throughout the house, Jackson enjoyed fishing, catching frogs, and playing with his brother Tucker and his dog Qi’ra."

A foundation was founded to honor Jackson and help young children facing barriers to baseball aspirations. Click here to go to the Jackson Sparks Foundation's website.

