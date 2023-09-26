TSA stops person bringing handgun onto plane at Milwaukee Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a flyer from taking a handgun onto a plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, officials said.

According to a statement from the TSA, around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, officers spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during a routine check of carry-on luggage. Officers alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, which dispatched a deputy. The deputy took possession of the unloaded handgun.

Read the release below:

“When someone shows up with a firearm at the checkpoint, the conveyor belt is stopped until the police arrive and remove the carry-on bag from the X-ray machine to safely secure the weapon,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint not only slows down the individuals in that lane, but it slows everyone in line behind them down and is a security and safety concern. Guns should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage.”



This is the 16th firearm detected at MKE so far this year. In 2022, 21 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints.



The penalty amount for a firearm violation, which TSA determines based on the circumstances in each case, can reach as high as $14,950. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.



Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.



TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website [tsa.gov]. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.



