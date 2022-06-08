TSA stops handgun at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport; marks 9th gun stopped this year

MILWAUKEE — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a handgun from making it onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Thursday, June 2.

A TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during routine screening of carry-on luggage around 4:45 a.m. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was immediately alerted. A deputy issued a citation to the passenger. The passenger did not have a concealed carry license.

This is the ninth firearm detected at MKE this year, according to TSA. A total of 23 firearms were detected at the airport's security checkpoints last year.

“With summer travel ramping up, our TSA Officers continue to do a fantastic job preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “We want to remind everyone planning to fly out of Milwaukee to carefully inspect your bag before you pack it and head to the airport. This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement.”

If you attempt to bring a gun through security, TSA can impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation, per person. A typical first offense is $4,100.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition, and in a locked hardback case.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted HERE.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip