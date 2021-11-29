TSA finds 3 guns at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport during Thanksgiving travel period

MILWAUKEE — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) found three handguns during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, officials say.

The first incident was on Saturday, Nov. 20. TSA officers detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine. A deputy responded and escorted the passenger to the substation. The gun was a Taurus Spectrum .380 and loaded with six rounds in the magazine, according to officials.

TSA says on Monday, Nov.22, another gun was found. Officials say the firearm was unloaded and the passenger said she intended to check the firearm, but forgot to move it to the checked bag. The passenger was cited.

The third incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 25 when TSA officers found a firearm in a passenger's carry-on bag. According to TSA, the .40 caliber Glock 19 firearm was loaded with 15 rounds and one chambered. The passenger was cited.

“During this holiday travel season, passengers can be grateful for the TSA officers locally and nationwide who remain focused on their mission to keep security threats off of an aircraft,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “Bringing a gun in carry-on luggage is always a mistake, and I urge all travelers to pack their firearms properly before coming to the airport.”

Officials say including the above three, 23 firearms have been detected at MKE this year. A total of 16 were detected at MKE security checkpoints in 2019, and 10 last year.

According to officials, civil penalties go up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip