Trump's first 100 days: How Sen. Baldwin and Rep. Steil are navigating the new administration

On Thursday, a Seattle judge temporarily blocked President Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship—a ruling he immediately vowed to appeal.

The Senate also advanced Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, who faced some backlash after he was accused of mistreating women and abusing alcohol.

The president says he also talked to the Federal Reserve about lowering the interest rate.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation about President Trump's economic agenda.

Republican Bryan Steil sees a fast-moving agenda on several fronts under President Trump. This is his fourth term on the Hill.

Benson: Is this the busiest one you'll have in D.C.?

Steil: It's going to be the busiest in the sense we are going to get a lot of stuff done.

He's also optimistic about Trump's trade talk helping Wisconsin.

"What I'd like to see is to make sure that we have reciprocal trade," said Steil. "Wisconsin has a lot of milk that turns into cheese. A lot of our cheese is shipped abroad, in particular, to Mexico and Canada. And so, we need to make sure that we have reciprocal trade, where those countries are buying our products."

Watch: Sen. Baldwin, Rep. Steil talk to Charles Benson about new Trump presidency:

Wisconsin politician weigh in on President Trump’s economic agenda

Congressman Steil chairs a Committee on Financial Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Assets, a position that will allow him to lead the legislative landscape around cryptocurrency.

Benson: What would that look like for a small investor?

Steil: The plumbing of how our finances work in the United States is very fast evolving.

"If we put forward a set of logical, thoughtful laws in this space, in the crypto space, what we can actually see is innovation and development occurring in the United States to the long-term benefit of the country," said Steil.

Democrat Tammy Baldwin attended Trump's inauguration and is concerned about some of his day-one executive orders, including efforts to end birthright citizenship.

"Look, if you're born in America, you are an American citizen, period. That's what our Constitution says."

Senator Baldwin is watching Trump's tough talk on tariffs and is willing to support targeted tariffs, especially for countries like China.

"But, when we're talking about the potential for broad, widespread tariffs on everything, that's when it starts harming Wisconsinites, not helping Wisconsinites."

On the same ballot in November, Wisconsin voters sent Tammy Baldwin and Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., to work on the nation's problems, and she says she's going to find ways to do that, especially when it comes to the economy.

"I will work closely with the administration on things like Buy America rules," said Baldwin. "But when the president proposes things that I think will harm Wisconsinites or nominates people for positions that I think they'll do harm to our state, I want to stand up, and I want to fight on behalf of Wisconsinites."

The first new law President Trump will sign was passed in both houses, with Democrats and Republicans on board with the Laken Riley Act.

While Senator Baldwin was a no vote, she does support former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy as Trump's pick for Transportation Secretary.

