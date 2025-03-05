Trump tariffs already impacting local, small businesses

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Goods coming into the United States from Mexico, Canada, and China are officially more expensive.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's tariff on imports began. For products coming from Mexico and Canada, a 25 percent tariff is added, along with another 10 percent on goods from China.

A local business owner said they're prepared to feel an impact and said you should, too.

"Last week, we got an email from our produce company letting us know these were going to go into effect and that the price of many, many products would probably go up," Gregory León said.

León is the owner and executive chef at Amilinda, a local restaurant that specializes in Spanish and Portuguese cuisine.

"A lot of our vegetables come from Mexico. You know, we like to think America has these amazing farms, which they do, but America doesn't have enough farms to produce enough vegetables and fruits to feed all of us. So, we have to import a lot of stuff," León explained.

León said when prices on produce eventually go up, the consumer will end up paying more.

"Maybe a restaurant was a place you used to go eat at once a week. Now, it's a special occasion place. That means less revenue for me, and that means less revenue for my staff," León added.

Business owners in the Cream City aren't just worried about the price of what's coming in. Some said they're seeing the start of an international trade war.

"I got a notification from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario saying they're not buying any more U.S. alcohol, whether it's beer, wine, or spirits," Russ Klisch said.

Klisch is the president of Lakefront Brewery. It's a tough blow for the local brewery, which exports its gluten-free beer to Canada.

"Our Canadian production is about 4 percent of our production. Anytime you can pick up 4 percent of production, you take it, and so right now, that's been lost," Klisch explained.

Klisch said he's hopeful the additional tax on Mexican beer, a competitor of his, will actually spur growth locally. However, business owners we talked to said they're not holding their breath.

"You never want disruptions. I don't really understand the goal of the end game here on what's all trying to occur," Klisch said.

Business owners are now asking folks to keep shopping and supporting local.

"Continue to support your small, independently owned local restaurants. That's the best thing you can do for them," León added.

