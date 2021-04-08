Watch
Trump endorses Sen. Ron Johnson, encourages him to seek third term

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on international mail and the opioid crisis, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the U.S. Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Ron Johnson
Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 08, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump offered his “Total Endorsement” of Wisconsin’s Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Thursday, encouraging him to seek a third term as he mulls whether to run again or retire.

Johnson’s seat in battleground Wisconsin is up in 2022 and after previously saying he would not run again, Johnson is now saying he’s considering it and doesn’t feel any pressure to make a decision soon.

Johnson, in a text to The Associated Press, said he appreciated Trump’s “words of support and encouragement.” He did not respond when asked who Trump’s endorsement affects his decision-making process.

