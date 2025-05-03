Truck drivers provide input on new executive order requiring English proficiency

MILWAUKEE — Commercial truck drivers across the U.S. will now be required to be proficient in English or risk being pulled from the road, following a new executive order from the Trump administration.

Truck drivers must be able to communicate with safety officals and law enforcement as well as read traffic signs.

The move rescinds guidance established during the Obama-era that dismissed English-language proficiency requirements for commercial drivers.

Steven Kron, who has been a commercial truck driver for over 50 years, remembers the rules in place before 2016 and supports the new requirement.

"People think that like a human right to be a commercial truck driver, it's a privilege, it's granted to us by the state we live in and, you know, CDL of the federal government," Kron said.

Longtime drivers Ronda and Earl Adams also support the executive order, citing safety as their primary concern.

"Let's say I see a truck going down the highway and his wheel is about to come off or he's blown a tire, and I'm trying to get his attention to tell him what's going on by the time he realizes that tire could come off and kill someone," Earl said.

Ronda emphasized the importance of clear communication in emergency situations.

"Especially if the dialogue is urgent it's something where we don't necessarily have time to repeat yourself or open up your phone and get a translator out to try to get the message across," Ronda said.

Safety was the main reason cited by most truck drivers TMJ4 spoke with who support the executive order; however, not everyone agrees with the new requirement.

One truck driver who wished to remain anonymous told TMJ4 they do not support the executive order because for some drivers, English is their second language, and they're simply trying to support their families.

Earl Adams maintains that the requirement is about safety, not discrimination.

"It's not about where you're from or if you can drive or not, for us it's about safety," Earl said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

