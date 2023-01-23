Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Truck crashes into Grebe’s bakery in West Allis, injuring 2 people

The injuries to the two adults are not life-threatening, according to West Allis police.
Truck crashes into Grebe’s bakery in West Allis
Grebe’s
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 09:38:49-05

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A pickup truck crashed into the awning of Grebe’s bakery and deli in West Allis Sunday morning, injuring two people.

Deputy Chief Robert Fletcher said in a statement that around 11:40 a.m. police were called to the business's parking lot. There, they found the truck had run into the awning and hit one adult woman, injuring her. The awning in turn struck a man, injuring him.

The injuries to the two adults are not life-threatening, Fletcher said. The driver of the pick-up truck remained on scene.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower