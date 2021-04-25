Triple shooting near Sherman Park in Milwaukee leaves one man dead

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 25 at about 12:50 a.m. on the 4200 block of W Burleigh St. near Sherman Park.

Police say a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha are being treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip