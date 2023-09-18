Triple shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured near 47th and Hadley, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old died and two others were injured in a shooting near 47th and Hadley in Milwaukee Saturday morning, police said.

According to a statement from police, the triple shooting happened around 4 a.m.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32- and 39-year-old victims were brought to a hospital and are expected to survive.

A firearm was found at the scene. Police are looking for a 22-year-old male in connection to the incident.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred on 09/16/23 at about 4:00am in the 2800 block of N. 47th Street. The 28-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 32- and 39-year-old victims were conveyed to a local hospital and are expected to survive. A firearm was recovered from the scene. Police are looking for a 22-year-old male regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



