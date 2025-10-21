Trick-or-treat times for Southeast Wisconsin

It’s almost time for Halloween! Check out our list of trick-or-treat times around Southeast Wisconsin.
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Milwaukee County
- Franklin — 4 to 7 p.m.
- South Milwaukee — 5 to 7 p.m.
- West Allis — 4 to 7 p.m.
Waukesha County
- New Berlin — 4 to 7 p.m.
- Oconomowoc — 6 to 8 p.m.
Washington County
- West Bend — 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
Milwaukee County
- Glendale — 1 to 4 p.m.
- Greenfield — 4 to 7 p.m.
- Oak Creek — 4 to 6 p.m.
- Wauwatosa — 1 to 4 p.m.
- Village of Whitefish Bay — 1 to 4 p.m.
- Village of Brown Deer — 1 to 4 p.m.
- Bayside — 1 to 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 — Halloween Night
Milwaukee County
- City of Milwaukee — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Cudahy — 5 to 8 p.m.
- St. Francis — 5 to 7 p.m.
- Village of Shorewood — 4 to 7 p.m.
Waukesha County
- City of Waukesha — 5 to 7 p.m.
- Brookfield — 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Delafield — Business trick-or-treat, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Muskego — 6 to 8 p.m.
Kenosha County
- City of Kenosha — 4 to 7 p.m.
Racine County
- City of Racine — 5 to 7 p.m.
- Burlington — 6 to 8 p.m.
Sheboygan County
- City of Sheboygan — 4 to 7 p.m.
- Sheboygan Falls — 4 to 7 p.m.
- Village of Oostburg — 4 to 7 p.m.
This list will continue to be updated; however, if your community was not included in the list, please email jay.sirkin@tmj4.com
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.