Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trick-or-treat times for Southeast Wisconsin

Halloween trick-or-treat times announced across southeast Wisconsin
Halloween is almost here, and this year brings a notable change for families in the City of Milwaukee.
Bay View families keep Halloween spirit as Milwaukee changes tradition
Halloween 2017: Trick-or-treat dates, times for southeast Wisconsin
Posted
and last updated

It’s almost time for Halloween! Check out our list of trick-or-treat times around Southeast Wisconsin.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Milwaukee County

  • Franklin — 4 to 7 p.m.
  • South Milwaukee — 5 to 7 p.m.
  • West Allis — 4 to 7 p.m.

Waukesha County

  • New Berlin — 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Oconomowoc — 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington County

  • West Bend — 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Milwaukee County

  • Glendale — 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Greenfield — 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Oak Creek — 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Wauwatosa — 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Village of Whitefish Bay — 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Village of Brown Deer — 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Bayside — 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 — Halloween Night

Milwaukee County

  • City of Milwaukee — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Cudahy — 5 to 8 p.m.
  • St. Francis — 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Village of Shorewood — 4 to 7 p.m.

Waukesha County

  • City of Waukesha — 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Brookfield — 5 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Delafield — Business trick-or-treat, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Muskego — 6 to 8 p.m.

Kenosha County

  • City of Kenosha — 4 to 7 p.m.

Racine County

  • City of Racine — 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Burlington — 6 to 8 p.m.

Sheboygan County

  • City of Sheboygan — 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Sheboygan Falls — 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Village of Oostburg — 4 to 7 p.m.

This list will continue to be updated; however, if your community was not included in the list, please email jay.sirkin@tmj4.com

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.