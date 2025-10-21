Trick-or-treat times for Southeast Wisconsin

It’s almost time for Halloween! Check out our list of trick-or-treat times around Southeast Wisconsin.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Milwaukee County



Franklin — 4 to 7 p.m.

South Milwaukee — 5 to 7 p.m.

West Allis — 4 to 7 p.m.

Waukesha County



New Berlin — 4 to 7 p.m.

Oconomowoc — 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington County



West Bend — 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Milwaukee County



Glendale — 1 to 4 p.m.

Greenfield — 4 to 7 p.m.

Oak Creek — 4 to 6 p.m.

Wauwatosa — 1 to 4 p.m.

Village of Whitefish Bay — 1 to 4 p.m.

Village of Brown Deer — 1 to 4 p.m.

Bayside — 1 to 4 p.m.



Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 — Halloween Night

Milwaukee County



City of Milwaukee — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cudahy — 5 to 8 p.m.

St. Francis — 5 to 7 p.m.

Village of Shorewood — 4 to 7 p.m.

Waukesha County

City of Waukesha — 5 to 7 p.m.

Brookfield — 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Delafield — Business trick-or-treat, 5 to 7 p.m.

Muskego — 6 to 8 p.m.

Kenosha County



City of Kenosha — 4 to 7 p.m.

Racine County



City of Racine — 5 to 7 p.m.

Burlington — 6 to 8 p.m.

Sheboygan County



City of Sheboygan — 4 to 7 p.m.

Sheboygan Falls — 4 to 7 p.m.

Village of Oostburg — 4 to 7 p.m.

This list will continue to be updated; however, if your community was not included in the list, please email jay.sirkin@tmj4.com

