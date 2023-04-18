Trial underway for Shorewood woman accused of spitting on Black teen

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The trial for a Shorewood woman accused of spitting on a Black teen during a protest in 2020 is underway.

Stephanie Rapkin is charged with disorderly conduct. Last summer, she turned down a plea deal and pushed for the case to go to trial.

Rapkin, 67, was arrested after she was seen on video spitting on Black Lives Matter protester Eric Lucas.

According to a criminal complaint, people were yelling at Rapkin to move her car outside Metro Market on Oakland Ave. during a rally. Lucas allegedly began chanting "I'm Black and I'm proud" with his friends as he approached Rapkin. As he stood several feet from her and chanted, Rapkin allegedly turned and spit on him.

The complaint says Rapkin's "saliva struck him in his face/mouth area and on the top of his shirt."

Rapkin told police she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded and they didn't have masks on.

A day after being detained and released, Rapkin was arrested a second time when protesters were outside her home and she kneed a responding officer in the groin.

The trial will resume on Tuesday.

