Trial for Wisconsin man accused of killing parents to resume

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The trial for a Wisconsin man accused of killing his parents is set to resume next week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Chandler Halderson's trial was suspended Tuesday after he was one of 81 Dane County Jail inmates to test positive for the disease.

Halderson is vaccinated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that Judge John Hyland issued an order saying that after a quarantine period no one involved in the trial is showing symptoms and proceedings will resume Monday.

Halderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating and hiding a corpse, and giving false information to authorities. His lawyer has said he didn’t kill his parents.

Prosecutors say Halderson spun a “web of lies” after reporting Bart and Krista Halderson missing on July 7.

Bart Halderson's dismembered remains were found in rural Dane County on July 8, the day Chandler Halderson was arrested.

Investigators found Krista Halderson’s remains six days later along the Wisconsin River in Sauk County.

