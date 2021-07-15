Watch
Dane Co. son charged with death of father; additional remains found

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 15, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The son of a Wisconsin couple who went missing last week was formally accused of killing his father and dismembering his body, while authorities announced that additional human remains were found in another location.

Twenty-three-year-old Chandler Halderson, who was living with his parents in Windsor, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding and mutilating a corpse and providing false information on a kidnapping in regards to the death of 50-year-old Bart Halderson.

Bart Halderson’s wife, 53-year-old Krista Halderson, remains missing. Authorities a week ago discovered the remains of Bart Halderson in the town of Cottage Grove. The remains found Wednesday and revealed Thursday have not been identified.

