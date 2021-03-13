Trial for Kenosha teen charged with killing girl, shooting mother heading to trial

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County teen charged with killing a 15-year-old and shooting her mother appears to be heading to trial following a series of delays.

Martice Fuller, 17, is accused of killing 15-year-old Kaylie Juga and shooting her mother in May of 2019. Fuller was charged as an adult for first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Fuller is also facing battery by prisoners - party to a crime after prosecutors say he and others attacked a fellow inmate at Kenosha County Jail last October.

His trial was first delayed after it appeared he tampered with the jury process. Following the alleged assault in jail, the trial was pushed back again.

Jury selection for the trial went as scheduled on Friday, and the trial is set to begin on Monday.

If found guilty, Fuller could spend the rest of his life in prison.

