Trial delayed for man accused in violent Wisconsin protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has delayed the trial for a man accused of firing off a “warning shot” on the night two people were killed in Wisconsin during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Jury selection was set to start in Kenosha Monday in the case of 37-year-old Joshua Ziminski. He's charged with arson, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon. Trial was rescheduled for June 21 because defense attorney Michael Barth is tied up in another case.

Ziminski, of Caledonia, is accused of participating in protests and riots on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. That's when Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two people and wounded another. A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

