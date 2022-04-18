Trial delayed for man accused in racist acid attack

MILWAUKEE (TMJ4/AP) — The trial for the white man, accused of throwing acid on a Latino man's face during a racist attack that's being prosecuted as a hate crime, has been delayed.

Clifton Blackwell is charged with first-degree reckless injury. Prosecutors say he attacked Mahud Villalaz in Milwaukee in November after accusing him of being in the country illegally and invading the United States. Villalaz suffered second-degree burns.

On Monday a judge ruled the defense is unable to conduct a trial due to the defense lawyer's trial in another court. A motion hearing is scheduled for April 21, and the jury trial is scheduled for April 25.

If he's convicted on the reckless injury charge, Blackwell could face up to 25 years in prison. But designating the case as a hate crime and charging him with use of a deadly weapon could add sentence enhancers of 10 years more in prison.

Blackwell remains in custody on a $20,000 bond.

Report a typo or error