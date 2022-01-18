Watch
Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of killing Milwaukee immigration attorney

Posted at 6:39 AM, Jan 18, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The trial begins Tuesday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Milwaukee immigration attorney last year.

Thirty-one-year-old Theodore Edgecomb faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge in the shooting death of 54-year-old Jason Cleereman in September of 2020.

At the time of the shooting, Edgecomb was out on bond and not supposed to have a gun.

Investigators believe it happened after some sort of argument on the road between Edgecomb and Cleereman, which ended in Edgecomb shooting Cleereman. Prosecutors indicate they plan to show surveillance video of Edgecomb punching Cleereman during this encounter.

The shooting happened back in September 2020. I

Edgecomb is set to claim self-defense in the trial. Edgecomb's defense argues that Cleereman was an aggressor. The defense is also relying on surveillance video, which they say shows Cleereman following Edgecomb in his car before Cleereman gets out of the car and approaches Edgecomb.

Jury selection begins on Tuesday in Milwaukee County Court.

