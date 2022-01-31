Trial begins for man accused of firing gun during Rittenhouse shooting

KENOSHA — On Monday jury selection begins in the case against a man named Joshua Ziminski, who prosecutors say fired a shot seconds before Kyle Rittenhouse fired a shot that killed a man during the riots in Kenosha.

The trial against Rittenhouse may be over, but other cases stemming from the unrest are just getting started, and this is one of them.

Ziminski's name may be familiar to you. We heard it many times during the Rittenhouse trial.

Now, Ziminski is in court, and this time the focus will be on him.

He is accused of firing his gun into the air moments before Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum. Ziminski has admitted to firing the gun and says it was a "warning shot."

The charges he's facing are arson, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, the same judge who presided over the Rittenhouse trial, will be the judge in this case. Jury selection is set to get started Monday at 9 a.m.

There are some lingering lawsuits. Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit against the officer who shot him, and a civil lawsuit has been filed by Gaige Grosskreutz and the parents of Anthony Huber. Both men were shot by Rittenhouse, and Huber died. They are suing Kenosha law enforcement.

