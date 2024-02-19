Trial begins for driver accused of hitting, killing Vincent High School student in 2023

The jury trial begins Monday for the driver accused of hitting and killing a Vincent High School student in April 2023.

Shayqwen Thompson is charged with causing death while knowingly operating a car without a valid license. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson hit 15-year-old Donkeise Caldwell while he was crossing the street.

Thompson stayed on the scene and called emergency crews after hitting Caldwell.

The trial is scheduled to start at 8:15 Monday morning.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip