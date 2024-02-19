Watch Now
Trial begins for driver accused of hitting, killing Vincent High School student in 2023

Shayqwen Thompson is charged with causing death while knowingly driving a vehicle without a license.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 07:38:26-05

The jury trial begins Monday for the driver accused of hitting and killing a Vincent High School student in April 2023.

Shayqwen Thompson is charged with causing death while knowingly operating a car without a valid license. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson hit 15-year-old Donkeise Caldwell while he was crossing the street.

Thompson stayed on the scene and called emergency crews after hitting Caldwell.

The trial is scheduled to start at 8:15 Monday morning.

