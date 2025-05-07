MILWAUKEE — Federal authorities began enforcing REAL ID requirements at airports and some federal facilities Wednesday, after years of outreach.

Wednesday marked a shift at airports nationwide as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers began enforcing the requirement.

"I had to get mine. Ed sent out about one million reminders via email," traveler Shelby Briggs told TMJ4.

Travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport prepared for start of REAL ID enforcement

Briggs and her peers received messages from their supervisor Ed Kay to ensure they had the right identification before flying to Wisconsin for a work retreat.

"Want to make sure that folks can get in and out safely. Our work is around DEI and inclusion, so I wanna make sure especially those that might have a tough time getting through security at times—maybe historically are more likely to get pulled out that they had everything they needed," Kay explained.

A federal security officer with TSA told TMJ4 that things have gone smoothly in Wisconsin. They are seeing a high compliance rate, as well as, a lot more people using a passport or a military ID, which are acceptable.

Kristi Zahn said she brought her passport to fly since she did not have the right documentation to get her REAL ID when it came time to renew her license. At the time, Zahn did not want to make another trip to the DMV until it was necessary.

"Until my passport expires or I need a new driver's license then I'll do it," Zahn said.

People who do not have an acceptable identification to travel by plane could be randomly selected for additional screening potentially adding more travel time.

"I think we're going to see that as we get into the summer months," Mark Lendvay, TSA Federal Security Officer in Wisconsin, said Wednesday. "We believe between Memorial Day and Labor Day, we're going to see some record crowds. Last year we were well over 3 million passengers we believe that'll be it again this summer."

Lendvay said officers are handing out flyers and a QR code to guide travelers on the process.

