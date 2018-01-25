Travel Channel Food Paradise to film at Milwaukee's Merriment Social

Food Paradise will feature the MKE restaraunt

Chloe Hurckes
3:30 PM, Jan 25, 2018
MILWAUKEE - Another Milwaukee restaurant will be featured on TV.

Food Paradise, a beloved show on the Travel Channel, is coming to highlight Merriment Social for one of its episodes.

On Jan. 30, Food Paradise will be at Merriment from 4:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. to taste the Milwaukee cuisine. Merriment created a Facebook invite encouraging people to come out, enjoy the food, and try to be on TV while they're at it.

This isn't a first for Milwaukee. Several Brew City restaurants have been featured on food shows. To name a few, Sobelman's Pub & Grill, Comet Cafe, Five O'Clock Steakhouse, The Vanguard, and Campbell's Irish Pub have already had their TV debuts.

When your city's food gets TV recognition, you have something to brag about. Swing by Merriment on Jan. 30.

