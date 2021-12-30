Trash pick-up and parking rules for New Years holiday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Here is the information you need to know about garbage pick up and parking rules during the New Years holiday for the City of Milwaukee.

Garbage

There will be no garbage or recycle pick-up on Jan. 3rd. Drop-off centers in the city will also be closed on Jan 1st.

Parking

There will be no parking limitations or hourly restrictions on Saturday, Jan. 1st. Overnight parking rules won't be enforced Friday going into Saturday and Saturday going into Sunday. Night parking rules go back into effect Sunday into Monday.

Tow Lot

It will be open on Friday, Dec. 31st and Monday, Jan. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed over the weekend.

