Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trash pick-up and parking rules for New Years holiday in Milwaukee

items.[0].image.alt
Milwaukee DPW
"With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers."
Milwaukee DPW.jfif
Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 14:03:47-05

MILWAUKEE — Here is the information you need to know about garbage pick up and parking rules during the New Years holiday for the City of Milwaukee.

Garbage
There will be no garbage or recycle pick-up on Jan. 3rd. Drop-off centers in the city will also be closed on Jan 1st.

Parking
There will be no parking limitations or hourly restrictions on Saturday, Jan. 1st. Overnight parking rules won't be enforced Friday going into Saturday and Saturday going into Sunday. Night parking rules go back into effect Sunday into Monday.

Tow Lot
It will be open on Friday, Dec. 31st and Monday, Jan. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed over the weekend.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale