Transportation Secretary Duffy seeks money and manpower to upgrade air travel safety needs.

WASHINGTON DC — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says air travel remains the safest way to travel, but he understands people are feeling "rattled" following several airplane crashes.

The January midair collision in Washington, D.C., occurred just hours after Secretary Duffy was sworn in to lead the department.

67 people died when a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines plane collided during final approach to Reagan National Airport.

On Friday, Duffy posted on X that he met with the parents of an American Airlines pilot who died in the crash. He promised them and all families affected by the tragedy transparency in the investigation.

On Wednesday, following President Trump's speech to Congress, Duffy discussed his plan to "restore faith" in American air travel with TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson.

"Air travel is the safest mode of transportation. I think 35 million flights take place each year, with one billion passengers flying in the U.S.," Duffy said. "So you don't hear about these incidents very often because it's really safe, but people have been rattled."

Recent small plane crashes in Philadelphia, Alaska, and Arizona, following the midair collision, have added to the public's concern.

"There was no common theme. There's no fracture in the system," he said. "They were all unique events — tragic, but it brought us to focus on how the system is working. How antiquated is it? How can we fix it?"

Duffy emphasized that fixing the system will require upgrading aviation technology and securing funding from Congress.

"We're going to do this really quickly. I'm thinking a year and a half to two and a half years, but we need to upgrade things like radios, terminals for air traffic controllers, and radar systems to keep this system incredibly safe."

One of Duffy's significant challenges is finding and hiring air traffic controllers, a role that has faced decades-long shortages.

"I can't snap my fingers and make that happen. It takes time to get them through the academy and train them, but if I don't start today, two or three years from now, we'll still have the same problem."

Currently, there is only one place to train as an air traffic controller: in Oklahoma City, and the program lasts three years.

"But three years after you graduate from the academy, you're making $160,000 a year. This is really good pay for a highly technical job that requires extensive training."

Duffy's department has streamlined the application process and he encourages the best and brightest to apply.

A March 17 deadline for new applicants is fast approaching.

