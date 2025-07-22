Transportation Secretary Duffy discusses air traffic modernization at EAA Airventure

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is tackling the modernization of the nation's air traffic system while visiting the EAA Airventure in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, an event that has attracted aviation enthusiasts since 1953.

Duffy, who has been on the job for six months, addressed attendees about new safety and design rules expected to expand recreational flying in the light-sport sector.

"This is complicated to do but if we can put a man on the moon with technology that's less powerful than your iPhone we can absolutely update our air traffic control system and we are going to make that happen," Duffy said.

The former Wisconsin Congressman was recently named interim head of NASA while maintaining his transportation role. When asked about managing both positions, he emphasized his priorities remain clear.

"We are going to make sure America knows what the mission is and move the mission forward with NASA, but this is my main priority- aviation safety, ATC modernization- getting this done is not only critical for this administration, for the president, for me, the FAA - so you will not see us skipping a beat," Duffy said.

Congress recently approved $12.5 billion to help modernize the air traffic control system, though Duffy has called this amount a "down payment," indicating more funding will be needed.

For aviation enthusiasts like Lou Seno, who is attending his 70th consecutive EAA convention, the event remains special. The event started 73 years ago in 1953 when he was three years old.

"I guess I'm a wing nut at heart, this is the Mecca of aviation and there's all things here for all people," Seno said.

The EAA Airventure is expected to draw large crowds again this year. Last year's event attracted 688,000 visitors with support from 6,000 volunteers and more than 900 paid workers, generating an economic impact of approximately $257 million.

