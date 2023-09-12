Trans-Siberian Orchestra playing 2 shows at Fiserv Forum in December of 2023

MILWAUKEE — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its annual holiday tour back to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

According to a news release, the musical group will be in town for shows on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. CT.

Read the full announcement below:

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA RETURNS TO FISERV FORUM WITH “THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE – THE BEST OF TSO & MORE” ON DEC. 27







Tickets On Sale This Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 A.M. CT







--Specially Priced $39 Tickets Offered for One Week Only--









MILWAUKEE (Sept. 11, 2023) – 102.9 THE HOG welcomes a musical journey like no other to Milwaukee as[trans-siberian.com]Trans-Siberian Orchestra [trans-siberian.com]’s (TSO) spectacular annual holiday tour returns to Fiserv Forum for two shows on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. CT at FiservForum.com [fiservforum.com], with a portion of proceeds benefiting Hunger Task Force. Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $39* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.









Recently, the multi-platinum rock group, which has consistently hit the upper-reaches of the touring charts [data.pollstar.com] for the past 15 years, unveiled the exciting details of its highly anticipated 2023 Winter Tour, titled "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More." This year's tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," which has captured the hearts of multiple generations.









A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill [trans-siberian.com] and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites and surprises. In addition to experiencing the story at TSO’s live concerts this year, fans at home can watch a digitally restored “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” on their local PBS station.







“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. “And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well.”









TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will release music in several formats this fall, including a25th anniversary edition of The Christmas Attic on vinyl, in deluxe and standard packaging, on Sept. 29; a clear vinyl pressing of Christmas Eve and Other Stories on Nov. 3; plus, a digital release of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and hi-fidelity stereo mixes, including both the songs and narration, titled The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve – The Complete Narrated Version on Nov. 10.









Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours), TSO has performed for more than eight million fans. Keeping with O'Neill's vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.









*Additional fees will apply.









“It’s easy to see why audience members would choose to make TSO part of their holiday traditions year after year. Even more than the ’wow’ factor of the videos, the light shows, and the bursts of flame frequent enough to warm the arena, the show neatly balances new elements with old favorites, and offers a quirky charm as warm as its flames.” —The Columbus Dispatch







“If you wanna take the family (no matter what age) to a show that is worth every penny and more, put it on your calendar now for 2023 to attend the Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday rock/metal/orchestral super-show!” - KISW-FM









