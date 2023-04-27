Train derails into Mississippi River in Southwest Wisconsin

FERRYVILLE, Wisc. — At least a dozen train cars fell off the tracks after a train derailment in Ferryville, Wisconsin on Thursday, according to CNN.

Images and videos on social media show the train cars in the Mississippi River.

A spokesperson with the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office in Iowa says the Black Hawk Bridge is down, CNN reports. The bridge connects Lansing, Iowa to western Wisconsin.

It is not yet clear what happened to cause the derailment.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted Thursday afternoon that he is receiving regular updates on the incident from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the state's Department of Natural Resources, among other responding agencies. He also shared that he has reached out to the governors of Iowa and Illinois.

I have been briefed on the derailment of several railroad cars on the Mississippi River near De Soto, and am receiving regular updates on this situation from the @WisconsinDOT, @WDNR, @ReadyWisconsin, and other responding agencies. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 27, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

