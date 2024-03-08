Traffic stop leads to human trafficking investigation, missing teen rescued

MILWAUKEE — A traffic stop led to a human trafficking investigation on Friday, March 1.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee Sheriff's Office, a 36-year-old man is in custody facing several criminal charges, including child enticement, and sexual intercourse with a child.

The release states the MCSO Patrol Division initiated a traffic stop just before 2 a.m. on Friday, near 21st St. & W. National Ave, for a car with registration plates listing to a different vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver, 36-year-old Kenneth Ray Hampton, Jr., was operating the vehicle with an invalid license and had a valid arrest warrant for a paternity case.

Hampton who was suspected of being under the influence, was later arrested for operating while intoxicated.

His passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested for unrelated outstanding arrest warrants.

During the traffic stop investigation, deputies found a 17-year-old girl in the back seat of the car.

Police say the 17-year-old was listed by the Milwaukee Police as missing and endangered, and informed the deputies that she did not know either of the adults.

She also told the officers she was abducted near Capitol Drive, near Zaza's Steak and Lemonade.

The teen claimed the 39-year-old man ordered her into his vehicle, forced her to engage in a sexual act, and informed her that he planned to take her out of state and force her into prostitution.

The 39-year-old and 29-year-old both denied the allegations and told the deputies the 17-year-old girl had been their party guest.

However, following a search warrant carried out at the suspect's home, MCSO investigators determined the allegations made by the 17-year-old girl were credible.

The 36-year-old man is facing the following charges related to the incident:

1.Child enticement

2. Sexual intercourse with a child

3. Contributing to the delinquency of a child.

4. Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 3rd offense.

If convicted on both charges, the man faces a combined penalty of up to 27-and-a-half years imprisonment, $132,000 in fines, or both.

