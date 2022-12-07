Traffic stop leads to drug arrests, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two men were arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of various drugs, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

The traffic stop happened around 3:30 p.m. on I-94 at Hawley Road. While the deputy conducting the stop, he learned that both men inside the vehicle had suspended driver's licenses.

While waiting for a tow truck, the deputy searched the vehicle and found oxycodone, cocaine, scales, a box of sandwich bags, and five cell phones.

Upon the discovery, both men, a 20-year-old and a 29-year-old, were taken into custody.

"While the volume of drugs confiscated during this traffic stop may not constitute the ‘motherlode,' every gram of cocaine, every illicit prescription drug, and every alleged drug dealer removed from the streets are a gram, a pill, and an individual that won’t contribute to addiction or drug-associated deaths that are plaguing our communities," said Sheriff Denita Ball.

Criminal charges, including possession with intent to deliver, are now pending further investigation, MCSO said.

