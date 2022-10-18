Watch Now
Traffic signal outage, 2 injured in crash in Milwaukee

The impact of the crash caused the second car to crash with a third car.
Police say during a traffic signal outage, the first car didn't yield to the right of way and crashed with a second car heading through the intersection.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 12:23:26-04

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters had to extricate a woman out of her car following a crash near Sherman and Mill in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Police say during a traffic signal outage, the first car didn't yield to the right of way and crashed with a second car heading through the intersection.

The impact of the crash caused the second car to crash with a third car. The driver of the first car, identified as a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, was brought to the hospital for non-fatal injuries, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle, the woman, was extricated. She too was brought to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

