Pedestrian hit and killed on I-41 following retail theft at Tosa Best Buy: Police

WAUWATOSA — Police believe a fatal pedestrian crash on I-41 near North Avenue that led to major backups Thursday evening and a theft at a nearby Best Buy in Wauwatosa are connected.

Wauwatosa police said positive identification of man who was hit and killed is still pending. But police say he was hit in the same area where a suspect in the theft was last seen running.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to the Best Buy at 2401 N. Mayfair Rd. around 6:41 p.m. for a retail theft. Just before officers arrived at the location, they noticed a car matching the suspect's description.

Police say the suspect vehicle turned into a neighborhood near WPD's headquarters, and that the vehicle was found stopped a short time later.

As officers approached the car, one man ran from it. Two others in the car complied with police and were detained.

As officers began to look for the suspect who fled, they were notified by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on I-41 near North Avenue, in the same area the suspect was last seen running.

The crash scene remains active, and police ask drivers to find alternative routes.

MCSO is reporting a full freeway closure southbound I-41 at Burleigh for a fatal crash at North Ave. More information will be forthcoming. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) March 12, 2021

Updated | MILWAUKEE Co | Crash | I-41 SB | NORTH AVE | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 12, 2021

