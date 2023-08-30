Tracking Idalia: Wisconsin Red Cross sends several volunteers to Florida coast

Learn more about how to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia here

Idalia made landfall near the Florida coast Wednesday morning. Over the last few days, several Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers were already deployed to Florida. Now, the request is growing.

"It's just people that wanna make a difference in the world, and do some good, and help people in what is probably their darkest hour," Jennifer Warren said.

Warren is the regional communications director of the Wisconsin Red Cross. For those going down to Florida, they're mostly volunteers.

Warren said eight Red Cross volunteers are already in Florida, but because of the storm's impact, the Red Cross is sending more Wisconsinites over the next few days.

"We'll open and run shelters, volunteers will work in the shelters providing food, water, blankets, comfort, and care," Warren explained.

Florida isn't the only place Wisconsinites are being deployed to. Several are still in Hawaii after wildfires burned across the islands.

"It stretches our resources because we wanna be able to assist in any way that we can in both of those areas," Warren added.

For now, Red Cross volunteers remain on standby as Idalia's damage is assessed. They're also looking for more volunteers and donations.

