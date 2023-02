WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Country musician Trace Adkins is set to play the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage during the final night of the fair in 2023.

Adkins' show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 10 on the fair's website, organizers announced Monday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip