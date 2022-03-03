Townhomes, subdivisions proposal would add 86 housing units in Mequon

MEQUON, Wisc. — Three residential projects could add 86 housing units to Mequon.

Mequon's plan commission approved a 42-unit townhome project and a concept plan for a 27-lot subdivision this week, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. It also consulted on a proposed 17-lot subdivision.

The townhome project would be located on 3.5 acres around 1100 N. Buntrock Ave., near Foxtown Brewing south of West Mequon Road.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports, the development, known as Foxtown Townhomes, would include three buildings with 10 units and one building with 12 units.

The townhomes would feature a mix of two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,700 square feet, a community center and central green space with a gazebo.

The 27-unit single-family development would be on about 33 acres at 1310 W. Highland Road, east of Oriole Lane Elementary School. It would be directly south of Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.

The plan commission also consulted on a 17-lot single family development on 12 acres directly west of 762 W. Donges Bay Road. No action was taken.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip